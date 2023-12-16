Kyocera Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.

Kyocera Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KYOCY stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.