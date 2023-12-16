Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 234.0 days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in civil engineering, residential construction projects and non-residential construction activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.