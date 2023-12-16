Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 234.0 days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $2.27.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke BAM Groep
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.