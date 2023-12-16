KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

