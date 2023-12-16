KOK Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.38 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. KOK has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $933,708.21 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,294.49 or 1.00055309 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003652 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01310869 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $913,897.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

