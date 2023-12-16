KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.72. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently -14.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 77.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

