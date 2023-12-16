KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.29.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.
KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.
