Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a C$35.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.25.

Get Keyera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keyera

Keyera Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$31.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.10. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9212191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.