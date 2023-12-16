KeyCorp Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $56.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.22.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TPX opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.