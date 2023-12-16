Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kenvue Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Kenvue by 21.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.98 on Friday. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

