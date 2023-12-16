Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target to $28.00

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

ORRF stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $306.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

