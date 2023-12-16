Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $21.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,613 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,801.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 761,304 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.