Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.