Kaman Co. (KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 11th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $671.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.06. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAMN. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kaman by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

