K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.05.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

