JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.15) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1,952.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 382.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 385.23. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 12-month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 449 ($5.64).

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

