JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.15) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1,952.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 382.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 385.23. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 12-month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 449 ($5.64).
JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile
