JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 2,125

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.36) to GBX 2,125 ($26.68) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.34) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.48) to GBX 2,050 ($25.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,015.83 ($25.31).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,873 ($23.51) on Thursday. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,485 ($18.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,717.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,712.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Gregor Alexander bought 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,664 ($20.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,211.52 ($4,031.53). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

