JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM opened at $164.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $165.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $147.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

