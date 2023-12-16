JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RCM. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.69.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,625 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,094,342 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $4,005,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
