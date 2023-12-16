Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.06 Per Share (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.11. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.86 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $183.50 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.