Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.06 Per Share (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.11. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.86 EPS.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion.
Shares of JLL stock opened at $183.50 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
