Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $373.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.