JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JELD-WEN traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 27398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

