Jefferies Financial Group Raises ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target to $16.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.97. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 744,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 23,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,634.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 744,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,561.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,853 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 575.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 296,302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 570.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 264.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 202,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 626.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160,310 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

