Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.43.

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.83.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

