Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

