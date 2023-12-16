Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $120.60, but opened at $130.14. Jabil shares last traded at $128.90, with a volume of 434,754 shares traded.

The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

