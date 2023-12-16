Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.86 billion.

Jabil Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

