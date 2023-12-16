IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 18,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day moving average is $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

