iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

