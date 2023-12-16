iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,341,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

