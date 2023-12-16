iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339,513 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $24,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after buying an additional 99,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.