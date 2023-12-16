iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,900 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 796,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

