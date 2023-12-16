iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

