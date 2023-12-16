iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,591,000 after purchasing an additional 837,703 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $9,538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 161.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $58.86 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

