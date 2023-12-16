iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.11

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $59.11, with a volume of 12833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,591,000 after buying an additional 837,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

