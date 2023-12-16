iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.17

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $75.17, with a volume of 24658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

