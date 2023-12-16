iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.58

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 1126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $795.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1243 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

