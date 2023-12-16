iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.58

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 1126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $795.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1243 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
