iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.72

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.72 and last traded at $103.62, with a volume of 33690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.14.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.