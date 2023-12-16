iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.72

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.72 and last traded at $103.62, with a volume of 33690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.14.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

