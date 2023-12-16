iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $274.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.93.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

