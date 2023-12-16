IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Stock Performance
IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07.
About IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.