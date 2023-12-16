IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Stock Performance

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07.

About IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

The IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 100 large-cap US companies selected and weighted based on the most recently reported one year research and development (R&D) spending. LRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

