IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

IperionX Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IPX opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. IperionX has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IperionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in IperionX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in IperionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

