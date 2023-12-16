IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CTO Sells $324,265.87 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.28. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,845,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

