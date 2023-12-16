IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Rima Alameddine Sells 73,447 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,965.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.28. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

