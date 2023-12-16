IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Sells $372,389.90 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,454.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IONQ stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.28.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after buying an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter worth about $37,753,000. State Street Corp increased its position in IonQ by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after buying an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IonQ by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after buying an additional 474,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

