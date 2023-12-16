Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $51.78 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

