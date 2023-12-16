Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.56

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 4375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $640.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

