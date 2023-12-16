Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DWAS opened at $82.35 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

