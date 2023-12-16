Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJN stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

