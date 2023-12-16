Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

