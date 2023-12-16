Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 240,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,098,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $143,150,000 after acquiring an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 18,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.