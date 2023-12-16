Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.99

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 59897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,242 shares of company stock worth $6,728,710. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

